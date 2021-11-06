Nikki Tamboli went through quite a tough time a while back when she lost her 29-year-old brother Jatin Tamboli due to COVID-19. However, she fought the crisis and always kept a smile on her face. Now, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj today (November 5), she took to her Instagram and remembered her late brother with a heartwrenching note. She also shared an old picture.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)