Pandya Store has smitten the audience with its high voltage drama. Shiva and Raavi are two of the most popular characters from the show and fans ship them as #ShiVi. The characters are essayed by Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, who are in a relationship in real life too. Kanwar has portrayed quite some dynamic shades as Shiva so today, let us go through the various shades of Shiva from a chocolate boy to a driver to the one in which he has cross dressed! Pandya Store Fans Are Stunned With 'Romantic Coincidence' Between Show's Shiva-Raavi and Bhaggolokkhi's Shubho- Riya.

Take a look:

When Shiva cross dressed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

When he played a Maharaja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

Shiva in disguise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

When Shiva transformed into a Sardar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

The ’Choodi Wala’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

The Bhoothnath!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

Which look of Shiva is your favourite? Also, show your love for Kanwar Dhillon in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for exclusive information on your favourite television celebrities!

