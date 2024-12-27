The latest BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) report, released on December 27, brings some surprising shifts in the TRP rankings. Star Plus' Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has dropped in ratings and now sits in the fourth spot with a 2.2 rating. The top position is claimed by Udne Ki Aasha (2.6 ratings), starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Advocate Anjali Awasthy follow closely in second and third places with 2.4 ratings. Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also holds a 2.2 rating, securing the fifth spot. The drop in TRP for Anupamaa comes after Alisha Parveen’s (Rahi) ouster from the show. ‘Don’t Be Like That With Me’: Salman Khan Schools Kashish Kapoor After She Argues With Him Over ‘Flavour’ Drama on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

'Anupamaa' Grabs the Fourth Position on TRP Chart

