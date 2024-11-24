Rohit Chandel, known for his role in the popular Star Plus daily soap Pandya Store, is reportedly single. According to Gossip TV, the actor has ended his long-term relationship with rumoured girlfriend Navika Kotia. Sources suggest that the couple has not only deleted all traces of their time together from social media but also unfollowed each other. While these reports have sparked much speculation, an official confirmation regarding the breakup is still awaited. Earlier, he was apparently seeing Farnaz Shetty, who said that he allegedly cheated on her. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Avinash Mishra Calls Out Rajat Dalal for Tactically Changing Groups Every Week, Says ‘Yeh Kehta Hai Yeh Iska Game Hai’ (Watch Promo).

Rohit Chandel & Navika Kotia Part Ways?

