Paras Kalnawat exiting Anupamaa is one of the most talked about subjects in Telly Town. In an interaction with TOI, Paras opened up about the politics on the sets of the show. He shared how he started getting emotionally attached to actors on the set however, he realised that they were using him for their personal benefit. When he told the production team he was asked to be silent and not divulge anything. He started isolating himself on the set as he was put in bad light and people had started gossiping about him on the set. Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh Replaces Paras Kalnawat As Samar on Star Plus’ Hit Daily Soap.

