Bigg Boss season 2 contestant Payal Rohatgi has been charged for using offensive words against renowned figures on Wednesday (September 1) in Pune. She was allegedly imposed for using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in a video she shared on social media.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi (in file pic) in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC pic.twitter.com/6PICoD2sNm — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

