Pete Davidson is all set to star in a new comedy series. Titled Bupkis, he will be playing a fictionalised version of himself, and the series is being produced by Lorne Michaels. The show is also being compared to Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm in the way it will be presented.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Pete Davidson will star in a new comedy series about a fictionalized version of himself, described as similar to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/xZ23m0taeT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)