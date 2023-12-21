Popular TV show Kasamh Se stars Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor recently sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans in their 20s when the duo shared an endearing photo of them on social media. This reunion had been eagerly anticipated by fans for quite some time. Prachi shared a happy picture with Ram and wrote in the caption, “And that kids, is HOW I MET MR. WALIA!!!! 2000 kids, IYKYK.” The actor too shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and mentioned Prachi is still looking like the little baby girl he knew 18 years ago. Fans expressed sheer joy upon witnessing their long-awaited reunion, flooding the comment section with love. Talking about the show, Kasamh Se was produced by Ekta Kapoor and it aired on Zee TV from 16 January 2006 to 12 March 2009. While Prachi played the role of Bani, Ram Kapoor essayed the role of Jai Walia. Prachi Desai Looks Gorgeous in White Sleeveless Top Paired With Denim, Forensic Actor's Cute Pics Will Win Your Hearts.

Prachi Desai Reunites With Her Kasamh Se Co-Star Ram Kapoor:

