Prachi Desai has shared some adorable pictures of her on social media. The Forensic actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a white sleeveless top paired with denim. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her latest pictures, where she is seen relishing a dessert. Prachi accesorised the look with minimal gold jewellery. The actor's natural makeup look makes her style stand out. "My friends threatened me to post [sic]," Prachi Desai wrote in the caption of the cute Instagram post. Prachi Desai Airport Look in Pics: Azhar Actress Looks Stunning in Pink High-Neck Top and Black Denim.

Check Prachi Desai's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)