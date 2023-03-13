Producer Pradeep Uppoor is no more. Reportedly, he was in Singapore for his cancer treatment, where he breathed his last. He was the one behind Sony TV's superhit show CID. May his soul RIP. CID Fame Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty's Reunion Pic With Producer BP Singh Sparks Rumours of Iconic Show's Return on TV!

RIP Pradeep Uppoor:

Pradeep Uppoor , ( the maker , pillar of CID ) ….. an ever smiling dear friend , honest & upfront , magnanimously generous to the core 😞🌹..… a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss 😟😢😔…love you & miss you buddy 🌹🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/eKvOuWmYnc — shivaji satam (@shivaajisatam) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)