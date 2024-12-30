Amid much anticipation, the iconic television series CID made a comeback on December 21 after a gap of six years. The popular investigative series starring Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Aditya Srivastava (Abhjeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Daya) took over the internet after its premiere. While all three OG members of the original cast made their comeback, one important member was missing in the new season, and it was none other than the jolly cop Fredricks, played by Dinesh Phadnis, who passed away in 2023 due to liver failure. In the latest episode of CID 2, the makers decided to pay tribute to the fan-favourite character by sharing heartfelt moments of him. The scene takes place after Sub-Inspector Pankaj (Ajay Nagrath) tells ACP Pradyuman that he misses Freddy sir. Viewers are then taken through a heartfelt flashback of the late actor's character in the series. Watch the video below. ‘CID 2’: Netizens Rejoice As Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Daya Shetty’s Investigative Series Makes a Comeback, Calling It a ‘Breath of Fresh Air’.

Makers of ‘CID 2’ Pay Tribute to Dinesh Phadnis Aka Fredricks

