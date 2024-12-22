After a gap of six years, CID fans are rejoicing as the popular investigative series returns with its second season on Saturday (December 21). CID 2 brings back the iconic trio Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Daya Shetty, reprising their roles as ACP Pradyuman, senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya. As the first episode of the new season premiered on Sony TV yesterday, fans took to social media to express their joy over the show's return and also share their reviews about the premiere episode. Taking to X (previously Twitter), the majority of fans praised the show for making the much-awaited comeback. A sure wrote, "@SonyTV hits it out of the park by bringing something really good in the ITV space with #CID. This feels like a breath of fresh air," while another wrote, "No crime show can match the legacy of CID". One more shared that he is missing Fredricks (Dinesh Phadnis). The actor passed away on December 5, 2023, due to a liver failure. CID 2 will be available on Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM IST. ‘CID’ Promo: It’s Abhijeet vs Daya in a Surprising Season 2 Plot Twist – Can ACP Pradyuman Bring Them Back Together? (Watch Video).

Netizens React to Premiere Episode of ‘CID 2’

The Real OG’s Are Back!

A User Wrote -

.@SonyTV hits it out of the park by bringing something really good in the ITV space with #CID. Indian TV is filled w/ regressive programs, this feels like a breath of fresh air. #CID is back in its truest form possible (in a good way). Here's my review of EP 1, with + and -: 🧵 — aakash (@anon_207_7) December 21, 2024

Agreed

#CID2Watching the new season of #CID now! No crime show can match the legacy of this ❤️ .. Maja Aa Gaya 🥰 Best Wishes ❣️🔥 #CID2 #SonyTv pic.twitter.com/EK3HrUPWC4 — Abeer Rizvi (@AbeerRizvi15912) December 21, 2024

Fans Missed Dinesh Phadnis As Fredricks

The Trio Is Back!

Watched #CID2 on @SonyLIV ! Though I am not satisfied with the quality of this episode but I am glad that #CID returns. Glad to see the trio Abhijeeet-Daya-ACP. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bRFPPBtJtU — Abhijit Dan (@nowabhijit) December 21, 2024

