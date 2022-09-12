Hollywood's most prestigious award celebrating the best from the Television space i.e Emmy's is all set to kickstart on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in LA. However, just in case, you are from India and and wondering where to watch the event live, well the answer is Lionsgate Play. As subscribers of the said platform will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 AM IST on September 13. Primetime Emmys 2022: Streaming Date and Time, Nominees, Where to Watch Online – All You Need to Know About 74th Primetime Emmy Awards!

Emmy's 2022 Streaming Date and Time in India:

The 74th #Emmys | Live at 5:30 AM, 13th September, only on #LionsgatePlay​! What are you wearing to the red carpet?💃 — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) September 12, 2022

