The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here! The event sees the best of the best in television getting awarded and is the biggest annual celebration of the accomplishments in TV. FYI, the award night will take place on September 12, and many of the audience's favourites have been nominated for an Emmy this year under different categories. Ted Lasso, The White Lotus can win major trophies, and fans are excited to see the same. Having said that, let's check all everything you need to know about Emmys 2022. Emmys 2022: Peter Jackson Wins Two Creative Arts Emmy Awards for The Beatles-Get Back Documentary Series.

Where Is Emmys 2022 Taking Place ?

Emmys 2022 will be broadcasted from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This was also the same venue in 2021.

When and Where Can You Stream It?

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on CBS on September 12 at 8 EDT/5 PDT on NBC. For India fans, it'll will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play, as subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 AM onwards on September 13. Emmys 2022: Squid Game Makes History As First Non-English Language Series To Be Nominated for an Emmy!

Who's Hosting?

SNL cast member Kenan Thompson is supposed to host the show, which will emanate from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Selena Gomez and Kelly Clarkson are set to appear.

Nominees

This year the frontrunners at Emmys include Succession, Squid Game, Stranger Things, The White Lotus ,Ted Lasso among others. Adam Scott, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Jason Bateman have also scored nominations in the acting categories. To check out full list, click here.

So, are you excited to see your fave shows and actors competing for a chance at winning at this year's Emmys. Tell us your views in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

