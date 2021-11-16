Raghav Juyal has been accused of racism after clip from an episode of Dance Deewane 3 went viral. In the video, he is seen speaking in mock Chinese to introduce little Gunjan Sinha, a contestant from Guwahati, Assam. Dance Deewane is telecast on Colors TV.

It's 2021, but the #racist Indians still practicing "Chinese" "momo" "ching chong" #racism as a comic element on their national television with their #bollywood celebs applauding it. The racist host @TheRaghav_Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/qcPsgiWfXg — C. Thounaojam (@manaobi101) November 15, 2021

After the outrage, Juyal issued a video statement through his Insta account, giving context behind his intro (since the girl claimed to speak Chinese which he says was gibberish, he was playing along that charade). He claims that it is not right to call him racist based on a small clip, and that he has friends and family in the North East. What do you say?

