Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are blessed with a beautiful baby girl Ziana, however their married life is under stress. They are separated but are co-parenting their daughter. Charu has created a vlog wherein she revealed that Ziana is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease. Rajeev, soon met his daughter and expressed on his YouTube Channel that he is concerned about Charu and Ziana’s health as they both have lost weight. Charu Asopa - Rajeev Sen Are Back Together? Check out Her Latest Post.

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)