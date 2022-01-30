Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh Singh were spotted outside the sets of Bigg Boss 15 on Saturday. A video of Rakhi has set internet on fire after she was seen grooving with Ritesh to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hit item song “Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava” from Pushpa. The couple was seen dancing to the song as they stepped out of their vanity van.

Rakhi Sawant Dances To “Oo Antava”

