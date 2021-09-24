Rakhi Sawant and her funny quirks on everything is why she has so many fans. Recently when asked about what she wants to tell PM Narendra Modi, who is on a USA visit, the actress said she would request him to shop for her. She added that the PM should get back some dollars for her.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUMIaSqIFk3/?utm_medium=copy_link

