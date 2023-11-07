Reacher Season 2 Trailer: Alan Ritchson Returns As Jack Reacher; Prime Video Confirms December Release of This Action-Packed Series (Watch Video)

The action-packed trailer for 'Reacher' season two reveals its Prime Video release date of December 15, as Alan Ritchson reprises his role, leading an elite team of investigators to solve a murder case with unrelenting determination.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 07, 2023 10:30 PM IST

An action-packed trailer for Reacher Season  2 has officially confirmed its release on Prime Video on December 15. Alan Ritchson returns as the relentless hero alongside his elite group of Army Special Investigators to tackle a murder case and seek justice for their fallen comrade across eight thrilling episodes. Season two promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, with Reacher's characteristic toughness making a bold statement in the trailer: "I don't hit soft." Watch! Alan Ritchson Is All Set to Be Back as Jack Reacher for Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video Series

Watch Reacher Season 2 First Trailer

