Netflix just dropped the official teaser trailer of the anticipated zombie drama Resident Evil and it's super intense and thrilling to say the least. Resident Evil is an official TV adaptation of the hit console game and movie franchise for television this summer. Resident Evil series is all set to premiere on July 14.

Resident Evil Teaser

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)