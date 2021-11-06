Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika Dilaik got engaged with her longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma on November 5. Sharma shared a reel on his Instagram that sees the lovebirds exchanging rings and officially getting engaged. The couple had a close-knit ceremony in their hometown Himachal Pradesh and looked fashionable in traditional outfits. Congratulations to the duo!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Sharma (@rajatsharma_rj)

