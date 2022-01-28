Ajay Devgn is all set to make his debut in the digital space with the upcoming series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. It is remake of the Idris Elba’s successful British series Luther. Rudra, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, also features Raashi Khanna and Esha Deol. The makers have confirmed that the trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar series will be out on January 29.

Update On Rudra The Edge Of Darkness Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

