Sa Re Ga Ma Pa concluded on a high note with Neelanjana Ray being declared as the winner of the show. Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were the first and second runners-up at the finale. Neelanjana took home the winner’s trophy along with a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa ko mil gaya hai WINNER! 🥳Congratulations #NeelanjanaRay, aap bhi dijiye inhein badhaaiyaan. ❤️#SRGMPWinner pic.twitter.com/BdWIF9JznJ — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) March 6, 2022

