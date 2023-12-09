Actress Gauahar Khan strongly criticised certain social media users and media portals for exploiting her vulnerable moment after a video of her tripping on the red carpet went viral. Gauahar attended an awards event in the city where she lost her balance and stumbled, and the video was quickly circulated online. Expressing her disapproval, Gauahar slammed them for capitalising on celebrities' weaknesses, calling out such reporting as ‘shameful’ and urging them to acknowledge the human aspect rather than focusing solely on mishaps or wardrobe malfunctions during red carpet appearances. Isn't she right? It’s ‘Sleepless Nights’ for Gauahar Khan–Zaid Darbar and These Pics of the Newly Blessed Parents Are Proof.

Check What Gauahar Said

Gauahar Khan's Epic Response To Her Viral Tripping Video

