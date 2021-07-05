The makers of She have finally started filming season 2 of the Netflix show. Imtiaz Ali, who happens to be the creator/writer of the series shared a clip on Instagram confirming the same. The show stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G, Shivani Rangole, and Suhita Tatte in key roles and is directed by Arif Ali.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)