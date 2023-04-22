Actress Sheen Dass got married to Rohan Rai and the pictures are really good.The newly wed smiled in their wedding pictures and we are loving it. Sheen shared photos of her as a beautiful Kashmiri bride in a red and golden saree while Rohan looked looked dapper in golden sherwani. Congratulations to the newly wed. KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Shower Wishes on Newly Married Couple.

Check The Pictures' Here;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

