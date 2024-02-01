Shehnaaz Gill visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar seeking blessings. On Thursday (February 1), the actress shared several pictures on Instagram from her visit to the holy site. The caption she added simply reads "waheguru ji." In the pictures, Shehnaaz can be seen posing with folded hands, with the Golden Temple visible in the background. Shehnaaz Gill Buys New House; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Actress Shares Well-Wishers' Congratulatory Messages on Insta.

Shehnaaz Gill at Golden Temple in Amritsar:

