Shehnaaz Gill stunned her fans with a new post today (Jan 13), wishing everyone a Happy Lohri. The actress dropped adorable pictures of herself on Instagram, radiating joy on the festive occasion. In the photos, Gill can be seen posing in a car, sporting simple yet elegant traditional attire. "Always maintain your vibrant smile as bright as the holy bonfire," she captioned her post. Have a look! First Lohri Celebration Ideas: From Lohri Puja to Bonfire Gatherings, Here's How To Celebrate Lohri 2024.

Shehnaaz Gill Wishes Happy Lohri to Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

