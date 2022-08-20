Raju Srivastava has been on a ventilator in the hospital and fans have been concerned about him. While his good friend Sunil Pal recently shared his health update, now Shekhar Suman has taken to social media to reveal that he is out of critical condition and things are looking better. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Is Recovering and Will Win This Battle, Says Brother Deepu.

Take a look:

Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day.The best doctors,neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better.I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty.🙏🙏🙏har har mahadev — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2022

