The Japanese TV series Shogun is a limited historical drama based on James Clavell's 1975 novel. It was adapted into a miniseries in 1980 and is now back with two episodes on February 27, 2024, airing on Hulu and FX. The plot revolves around two men: John Blackthorne, an adventurous English sailor stranded in Japan, and Lord Toranaga, a cunning daimyo fighting against political foes. They're joined by Lady Mariko, a woman with vital skills but shady family connections. Shogun explores fictionalised events inspired by real history, with Blackthorne drawing from William Adams, a British navigator who became a samurai under Tokugawa Ieyasu, Japan's first shogun. This captivating saga spans 10 episodes, released weekly on FX or via Hulu streaming. FX's Shogun to Stream on OTT from This Date.

