Indian television's favourite bahu, Shweta Tiwari, who was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been hospitalised. As per reports, she has been admitted due to weakness and low blood pressure. Also as per The Indian Express, the actress' team released a statement stating that this happened due to her busy work schedule. The reports also hint that she'll be discharged soon. Even ex-husband Abhinav Kohli posted a message for Shweta on his Instagram.

Abhinav Kohli's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)

Shweta Tiwari Hospitalised:

Shweta Tiwari Hospitalised (Photo Credits: Instagram)

