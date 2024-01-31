Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 contestant Sonu Patil, previously seen on Kiccha Sudeepa's show, recently got married to her beau Sanket. The actress shared adorable pictures on her official Instagram, where they both looked charming in their wedding outfits. Sonu donned a beautiful saree, while Sanket chose a shirt and lungi, following their traditions. She happily announced the news to her fans, expressing gratitude for their well-wishes with a simple caption, "Happily married. Thanku all!" Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Mahat Raghavendra Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Prachi Mishra in a Traditional Ceremony (See Pics).

Sonu Patil Shares Her Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonupatil_official (@sonupatil_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)