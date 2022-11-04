Splitsvilla X3 winner, Aditi Rajput is no more single. As the reality star got engaged to her boyfriend Sarang Rai, who happens to be a Bollywood choreographer. The duo got engaged on October 28, 2022 and shared pics on social media. Hansika Motwani Gets Engaged to Beau Sohail Kathuria by Eiffel Tower and These Beautiful Proposal Photos Are Proof!

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rajput (@aditirajputofficial)

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarang Rai (@sarangrai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)