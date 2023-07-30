Television actress Sreejita De fearlessly expressed her love for husband Michael Blohm Pape when the paparazzi captured their adorable moment on Saturday night. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the former Bigg Boss 16 star was spotted riding in an auto with Michael. Donning a lovely yellow dress, Sreejita appeared genuinely happy as she tightly held onto Michael's hand. Inside the auto, the couple gracefully posed for the cameras, and Sreejita lovingly kissed Michael, showcasing their affection for each other. The heartwarming gesture was met with enthusiastic cheers and encouragement from the paparazzi, who playfully requested another kiss. Despite blushing, Sreejita leaned in and willingly gave Michael another tender kiss, further showcasing their beautiful bond. Sreejita De Gets Married to Longtime Boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape, Check Out Their Beautiful Pics!

