Stranger Things Season 4 had its first trailer premiere recently and many were wowed by its epic scale and jump in production. Recently, Netflix revealed as to why the show looked so good now and that's because it received a very significant bump in its budget. Netflix revealed that the upcoming season has a budget of $30 Million per episode and with there being nine episodes, the number goes up to $270 Million for the entire season.

