The penultimate episode of Succession Season Four just ended and it packed in an emotional hour that saw the Roy family at their saddest. Focusing on the "chaotic" funeral of Logan Roy, the episode had the usual Succession humour, but that was mixed in with a great emotional layer that has fans definitely shedding a tear or two. Not to mention, Kieran Culkin delivering an all-timer of a performance here. So, lets take a look at some of the reaction to this week's Succession. Succession Season 4 Episode 8: Fans Amazed by the 'Shocking' Hour of Jeremy Strong's HBO Series, React to the 'Stressful' Scene Between Tom and Shiv.

Kieran Culkin is Killing It!

You know a show is bound to become a classic when every episode you keep telling yourself cast members have new clips to show off at the Emmys. My god is Kieran Culkin killing it this season of #Succession! pic.twitter.com/gNdrfrpecm — Edgar Ortega (@edgorteg) May 22, 2023

Definitely!

Kieran Culkin is going to win an Emmy for his work on the final season of #Succession. He’s Incredible. pic.twitter.com/PITlQoD14u — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 22, 2023

Accurate...

Heartbreaking...

Roman preparing for his speech and him after his speech#SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/uohgQvutiF — Kenny (@kennysroys) May 22, 2023

Broke All of Us!

roman saying ‘is he in there? get him out’ in the voice of a small child BROKE ME. give kieran culkin that emmy immediately !!!!!! #succession pic.twitter.com/Sx5FHtMTuL — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) May 22, 2023

Definitely the Funniest Part of the Episode!

all of logan's ladies unionizing and sitting front row for his funeral i'm cackling #succession pic.twitter.com/JMNe4WErtP — bug (@inkbugfic) May 22, 2023

Sarah Snook Being Great as Always!

this sequence...shiv acknowledging the unique difficulty of being logan’s daughter, the cut to karolina and gerri after “he was hard on women,” then the shift in focus to kendall, who spent the morning taking a wrecking ball to some of his most important relationships with women pic.twitter.com/n320ozeFwg — rachel | succession spoilers (@princekendalll) May 22, 2023

