Looks like Jesse Armstrong was right on the money when he called Succession Season Four episode eight as the "most shocking" of the season. Featuring yet another stressful conversation between Tom and Shiv, and then also seeing the episode take place during an election night, the fans are once again been left amazed. Here are some of the reactions to the episode. Succession Season 4 Episode 7: Sarah Snook, Matthew MacFadyen's Intense Scene Leaves Fans Stunned; Actors Receive Acclaim For Their Performances.

Stressed is the Right Word...

Tom telling Shiv she killed Logan. Shiv telling Tom she’s pregnant. Tom thinking Shiv is lying and using a fake pregnancy as a tactic. I AM STRESSED! #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/JYIMlTPC2t — ♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) May 15, 2023

Front Row Tickets to Chaos!

logan looking up and watching this complete mess of a night #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/VPEWLNoJva — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 15, 2023

Brutal...

The reason why I root for Kendall is because even though he is an awful human being he legitimately wants to be a good person and actually cares about his siblings! Seeing him lose what little decency he has left is so BRUTAL! #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/MXp6VcgGbs — Oyinda Odewale (@OyindaOdewale) May 15, 2023

Shocking!

Heartbreaking!

The last glimpse of humanity we see from Kendall sniffed out!!! Jesus I can’t handle this!! #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/khL9BnWH22 — Oyinda Odewale (@OyindaOdewale) May 15, 2023

Brother of the Year...

kendall defending shiv when tom called her unhinged just awakened something deep in me i love him #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/qLz6nWaDlX — kenny (@notkendella2787) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)