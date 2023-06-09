Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father, Touqeer Khan, is getting married again. In a chat with ETimes, the actress confirmed that her father will be remarrying in a wedding ceremony next week with Nilofer. In the interview, she revealed that it was she and her sister Saniya, who convinced Touqeer to give marriage another chance. Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reunites With Sumbul Touqeer Khan Post Eviction (Watch Video).

Sumbul Touqeer's Father to Get Married:

Touqeer Khan will get married to Nilofer, who is a divorcee with a daughter, next week.#TouqeerKhan #SumbulTouqeer https://t.co/WWuCqpvQUP — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) June 9, 2023

