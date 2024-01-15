After keeping their romance under wraps for several years, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are finally ready to walk down the aisle! The couple, who have been contemplating their happily ever after for some time, have announced that they are all set to be hitched. While details about the celebration are still under wraps, one thing is certain - their union promises to be a joyous occasion filled with love and laughter. Surbhi Chandna To Marry Beau Karan Sharma in March 2024- Reports.

Surbhi Chandna to Marry Karan Sharma:

