Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna tried something new on the gram today. As she uploaded a video of herself flaunting her badass side. In the clip, she can be seen rocking the bike girl look and also enjoying Scam 1992's theme music on a Harley Davidson. Have a look.

Watch The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)