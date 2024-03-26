Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popularly known for playing Mrs Sodhi in the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment in 2023. According to the latest update, Jennifer has won the case. Furthermore, the court has ordered the producer to pay the actress Rs 25 lakh, which includes the sexual harassment charges as well as her dues from the show. For the uninitiated, Jennifer had also accused project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of behaving rudely with her on the show's sets. While Asit has been found guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act of 2013, no punishment has been given to Sohail and Jatin. India News | Taarak Mehta's Jennifer Alleges Producer Asit Modi, Crew Members of 'verbal' Harassment.

Jennifer Mistry Wins Against Asit Modi

