The second wave of coronavirus seems more dangerous than the one we experienced in 2020. As there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The latest we hear is that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah aka Goli along with three crew members have been tested positive for coronavirus. Ashutosh Rana Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Getting First Dose of the Vaccine.

In a recent conversation with Saas, Bahu aur Betiyaan, producer Asit Modi said, “We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast.” Stay tuned1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)