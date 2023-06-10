Tejasswi Prakash, the popular actress, celebrated her birthday in grand style, and she made sure to share the joy with her fans. The stunning actress took to social media to post some breathtaking pictures from her birthday celebration. Tejasswi looked mesmerising in a backless red gown that accentuated her elegance. She completed her look with a neat updo hairstyle. With a subtle yet classy makeup look, Tejasswi radiated beauty and grace. In the pictures, she was seen surrounded by her beau Karan Kundrra and her loving family, creating precious memories on her special day. Tejasswi Prakash Cuts Cakes With Media and Fans Ahead of Her Birthday (Watch Video) .

