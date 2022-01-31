Tejasswi Prakash has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. From colleagues to fans, all have been pouring in congratulatory messages for the actress. The actress has shared a picture holding the trophy and posing with her parents and thanked everyone for extending her immense support throughout her journey inside Bigg Boss’ house. She mentioned in her post, “The trophy comes home.”

BB15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash With Her Family

