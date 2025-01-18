The much-awaited Bigg Boss 18 finale is scheduled for January 19, 2025. Ahead of the big day, the makers have released an exciting promo featuring Shilpa Shirodkar, Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena performing together on the iconic song "Yeh Bandhan Toh" from the film Karan Arjun starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In the fun-filled dance performance, Karanveer and Vivian jokingly tease Shilpa about her indecision between them throughout the show. The glimpse promises a grand finale full of entertainment and drama. Check out the sneak peek! Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – All You Need To Know About 'BB18' Final Episode.

Shilpa Shirodkar, Karanveer Mehra & Vivian Dsena Dance on 'BB 18 Finale Day

