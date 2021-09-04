Starring Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami in key roles, the Disney+ Hotstar show, The Empire, is now going to avaialble on Hulu for the fans in USA to enjoy the show.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)