The Family Man 2 trailer is out and the fans who were waiting for it are delirious now. Shrikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee, is a fan favourite now with his quirks and amazing assessment skills. This season has an added attraction of Samantha Akkineni, making her digital debut. But the trailer made fans wonder if it's a continuation from the first season or a completely independent narrative. Many are worried there's no connection between the two seasons.

Check out their reactions here...

is this not a continuation? — Abhinay (@abhinay_23) May 19, 2021

Have you?

Did you guys change the story ??? — united (@unitedddfaan) May 19, 2021

A humble request

Plzzz dont be bad.... don't be bad....... — not so samajhdaar Indian (@gwaaar_seth) May 19, 2021

Disappointing

This is looking different story than ,1 plz explain disappointing — yashpal chandel (@yashpalchandel9) May 19, 2021

Hoping against hope

@shreya_dhan13 @hindujasunny where are you guys? 👀👀👀.@rajndk we hope this is a continuation of Season 1 and not a new script all together!! — Harshit Modi (@modi13_harshit) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)