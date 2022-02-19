The Good Doctor Season 5 return date was announced by the makers with a new promo. It features Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun who is grilled by the upper management for a careless operation. ABC Network has set Monday, February 28 as the release date for the new episode of The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor Season 5 New Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Good Doctor (@thegooddoctorabc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)