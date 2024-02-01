The trailer for the seventh and final season of The Good Doctor has been released. The medical drama, which first aired in 2017, follows the life of Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon who suffers from autism and savant syndrome. The minute-long trailer sees the storyline continuing from the last season, which features the birth of Shaun and Lea's son. The final season of The Good Doctor premieres on February 20. ‘I Am a Surgeon’ Scene From The Good Doctor Goes Viral! Teary-Eyed Freddie Highmore’s Video Clip Sparks Meme Fest Online.

Check Out the Trailer for The Good Doctor Season 7 Here:

