A scene from The Good Doctor has gone viral on the internet. Featuring Dr Sean Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr Jackson Han (Daniel Dae Kim), the former is seen all teary-eyed and screaming ‘I am a surgeon’. Sean, who is autistic surgeon with savant syndrome, is excluded from taking part in a major surgery. The scene, which has now surfaced online, has suffered backlash for the portrayal of autism and even sparked meme fest on Twitter. Zeenat Aman Turns ‘Meme-At’ for a Day As She Shares Memes of Her Popular Films (View Post).

The Viral Scene

Meanwhile, The Good Doctor has the most accurate depiction of a panic attack in media I’ve seen— this is EXACTLY how it feels. You can’t think, can’t speak, and sometimes even the sound of a loved one trying to help gets drowned by your heart beating out of your chest. pic.twitter.com/tJqv3mb1mF — bec/allele (@413stguardian) May 9, 2023

Netizens Go Berserk

i am a SURGEON! I AM A SURGEON! I AM- I AM A SURGEON! I AM A SURGEON, DR CLOWN! I AM A SURGEON! pic.twitter.com/YWYBllSSy7 — sanji defender #1 (@sanjiwifeguy) May 9, 2023

The Edit

I AM A SURGEON 🗣️🗣️🗣️💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1IOPyesoYv — psmove (@ps_move) May 7, 2023

LOL

EPIC

I AM A SURGEON pic.twitter.com/gqlcGKPY8E — Muppet History 🎓 (@HistoryMuppet) May 9, 2023

There You Go!

The "I AM A SURGEON!" starter pack. pic.twitter.com/OLP7uPBxpy — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 10, 2023

